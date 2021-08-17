Uzbek MiG-29, Afghan Embraer Collide in Skies Over Uzbekistan, Pilots Survive - Tashkent

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Two aircraft, Embraer 314 of the Afghan Air Force and MiG-29 of the Uzbek Air Force, collided in the air on Sunday in Uzbekistan, the pilots ejected and survived, the press service of the Uzbek Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday.

According to the office, three Embraer 314 military aircraft of the Afghan Air Force requested permission to land at the Khanabad airport in Karshi in the Kashkadarya region in southern Uzbekistan on Sunday. They were redirected to the Termez airport and escorted by two MiG-29 military aircraft of the Uzbekistan Air Force.

"However, during the observation, the Embraer 314 and MiG-29 aircraft collided and crashed in the Sherabad district of the Surkhandarya region. The pilots of these aircraft landed by parachute," the statement says.