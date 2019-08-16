UrduPoint.com
Uzbek National Pleads Guilty In US Court To Conspiring To Help IS In Syria - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:03 AM

Uzbek National Pleads Guilty in US Court to Conspiring to Help IS in Syria - Justice Dept.

An Uzbek national pleaded guilty in a US court to conspiring to support the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria, the Justice Department said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) An Uzbek national pleaded guilty in a US court to conspiring to support the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Azizjon Rakhmatov, 32, a citizen of Uzbekistan and resident of New Haven, Connecticut, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS)," the release said on Thursday.

Rakhmatov, the release added, discussed helping co-defendants Abdurasul Juraboev and Akhror Saidakhmetov in traveling to Syria to fight on behalf of the Islamic State. Rakhmatov transferred $400 into the personal bank account of another co-conspirator to facilitate Saidakhmetov's travel and cover expenses.

Today's plea took place before US District Court Judge William Kuntz, according to the release.

