Uzbek Parliament Approves Reduction of Curfew Hours in Karakalpakstan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Both houses of the Uzbek parliament on Thursday approved President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's decree reducing curfew in the Karakalpakstan region, where mass protests against constitutional amendments took place in early July.

On Wednesday, Mirziyoyev signed the decree reducing the curfew in Karakalpakstan by four hours due to the stabilization of the situation in the region. The decree imposes curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. instead of the previous time frame from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., which was imposed on July 3.

"A joint meeting discussed the issue of approving the decree 'On amending the decree of the Uzbek president „–164 dated July 2, 2022 on the introduction of a state of emergency on the territory of the republic of Karakalpakstan.' The issue on the agenda was approved by a collective decision of the chambers of the Oliy Majlis (the Uzbek parliament)," the lower house of the parliament said on Telegram.

Protests in Karakalpakstan's capital of Nukus gained momentum on July 1, as thousands gathered near the central outdoor market to demand the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments.

Demonstrators expressed fears that Karakalpakstan might lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan if amendments were adopted. Mirziyoyev was forced to introduce a state of emergency and a curfew in the region valid from July 3 to August 2.

The rallies continued in Karakalpakstan until July 3. The unrest left 18 people dead, 243 others injured and 516 detained. According to the Uzbek Prosecutor General's Office, 14 people were detained under the article pertaining to encroachment on the country's constitutional order.

On July 4, the Uzbek parliament voted to extend nationwide discussion of draft amendments to the constitution for 10 days through July 15 and for retaining the constitutional clauses on the autonomy of Karakalpakstan, as demanded by the protesters.

Mirziyoyev initiated the amendment to the Uzbek constitution in late 2021 and suggested holding a referendum by the end of 2022. The draft package contains over 200 amendments to 64 articles of the constitution, including a clause extending the presidential term from five to seven years, abolition of death penalty, and prohibition of extraditing Uzbek citizens to foreign countries.