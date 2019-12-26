Uzbek President Accepts Invitation for 2020 WW2 Victory Celebration in Moscow - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the World War 2 victory, First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov told Sputnik.

"There is an invitation by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, everyone is gathering there. He [Mirziyoyev] will go too on May 9, I think. There is an invitation, of course, he accepted the invitation," Nematov said.

When asked if the Uzbek president would come to Moscow, the deputy foreign minister said, "Yes, he will be [there] on May 9."