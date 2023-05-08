UrduPoint.com

Uzbek President Heads To Moscow To Attend Victory Day Parade - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Uzbek President Heads to Moscow to Attend Victory Day Parade - Spokesperson

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev flew to Moscow on Monday to attend the Victory Day Parade on May 9 in connection with the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, his spokesman Sherzod Asadov said

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev flew to Moscow on Monday to attend the Victory Day Parade on May 9 in connection with the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, his spokesman Sherzod Asadov said.

"At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev left for Moscow on a working visit. In accordance with the visit program, the head of our state will take part in solemn events in connection with the 78th anniversary of the victory in World War II," Asadov said on Telegram.

Asadov added that leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Armenia are also expected to attend the event.

