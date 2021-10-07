Uzbek President Mirziyoyev to Visit Russia in November

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to Russia in November, his press service announced on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to Russia in November, his press service announced on Thursday.

Mirziyoyev held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turns 69 today, and wished him good health, prosperity and success.

"The presidents discussed preparations for the upcoming top-level state visit to the Russian Federation, which will take place next month," the presidential press service said.