Uzbek President Mirziyoyev To Visit Russia In November

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:32 PM

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to Russia in November, his press service announced on Thursday

Mirziyoyev held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turns 69 today, and wished him good health, prosperity and success.

"The presidents discussed preparations for the upcoming top-level state visit to the Russian Federation, which will take place next month," the presidential press service said.

