Uzbek President Pardons 58 Prisoners Who 'Sincerely Repented' - Decree

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has pardoned 58 prisoners who "repented their actions," a decree posted on the president's official website on Wednesday said.

"By a decree in accordance with paragraph 23 of article 93 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 58 citizens, who are imprisoned, and who have committed a crime out of ignorance, but have sincerely repented their actions and are firmly on the good path, are pardoned," the decree said.

Two women were among the pardoned prisoners.

Mirziyoyev signed his first decree on pardoning prisoners in 2017. Since then, he has issued eight similar decrees and pardoned more than 4,000 people in the Central Asian country.

