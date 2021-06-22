Uzbek President Plans to Visit Russia - Russian Prime Minister

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev plans to pay a visit to Russia, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev plans to pay a visit to Russia, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Tuesday.

"Our meeting will focus on key issues related to the bilateral cooperation.

This will be an important phase of the preparations for the Uzbek president's upcoming official visit to the Russian Federation," Mishustin said at a joint session of the Russian-Uzbek joint commission at the level of heads of government.