TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed on Thursday that Asian countries appeal to the UN General Assembly to establish a high-level negotiating group on the security situation in Afghanistan, adding that consideration of the country's issues is losing steam amid myriad of global problems.

"To achieve a broad consensus on the Afghan issue and take practical measures at the global level, we propose considering the possibility of a joint appeal by Asian countries to the UN General Assembly with the initiative to form a high-level international negotiating group to prepare an algorithm for the phased implementation of the parties' obligations and agree with the Afghan authorities on it," Mirziyoyev said at the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia held in Astana.

The Uzbek leader believes that "the issue of the Afghan settlement has started to fall by the wayside" amid other acute international problems.

"We cannot allow a repetition of the sad experience of the past, when this country (Afghanistan) actually turned into an international terrorist hub," Mirziyoyev added.

Since taking power in the country in August 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) have been battling a local chapter of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), which is believed to be behind the majority of bomb explosions in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small but it continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police.