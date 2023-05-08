UrduPoint.com

Uzbek President Signs Law Providing For Holding Early Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Uzbek President Signs Law Providing for Holding Early Presidential Election

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a constitutional law allowing the head of state to announce early presidential election, which must be held within two months after the announcement, according to the text of the law published on Monday.

In April, the lower house of the Uzbek parliament adopted the law, with the legislation later approved by the upper house. The law came in effect immediately after its publication on Monday.

"If Uzbekistan's president appoints early presidential election, the election will be held within two months in full compliance with this Code," the legislation published on the Lex.

uz national law database said.

The country's Election Code previously provided for holding early presidential election only in case an incumbent Uzbek president could not fulfill duties within three months. Within this period, presidential powers were transferred to the chairman of the Uzbek parliament's upper house.

