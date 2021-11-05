Uzbek President to Be Sworn In on Saturday - Lower Chamber of Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's inauguration is scheduled for Saturday and will be held during a joint meeting of both chambers of the country's parliament, the lower chamber's press office said on Friday.

The presidential election in the Central Asian country was held on October 24, and Mirziyoyev won with over 80% of the vote.

"A joint meeting of the legislative chamber and the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (the parliament) of Uzbekistan, dedicated to the inauguration of the elected president of Uzbekistan, will be held on November 6 at 11.00 (06:00 GMT) in the city of Tashkent," the parliament's lower house said in a statement.