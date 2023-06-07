UrduPoint.com

Uzbek President To Embark On 3-Day Visit To Italy On Wednesday - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will start a three-day official visit to Italy on Wednesday at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, the Uzbek presidential office said.

"On June 7-9, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay an official visit to Italy at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella," the office stated.

The Uzbek leader will hold talks with Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, the office added.

"Topical issues of further developing Uzbek-Italian multifaceted relations and practical cooperation in priority areas will be considered.

An exchange of views on the international agenda will also take place," the statement read.

Mirziyoyev is also scheduled to discuss cooperation on food security with Qu Dongyu, the director-general of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the presidential office added.

In addition, the Uzbek president's schedule includes a business part that will take place in Milan, where Mirziyoyev will meet with the governor of the Lombardy Province and leaders of Italy's top companies and organizations, the statement read.

