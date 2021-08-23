Uzbek President to Take Part in CSTO Summit on Afghanistan on Monday - Foreign Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s videoconference on Afghanistan later on Monday, the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Uzbekistan is not an official member of the CSTO.

"Taking into account the situation emerging in Afghanistan, as well as in order to study more deeply measures that our closest partners and regional neighbors implement responding to possible security challenges and threats, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan, will participate as a guest in the extraordinary summit of the CSTO heads of state, which will take place on August 23, 2021, in the format of a videoconference," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The CSTO summit will be chaired by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.