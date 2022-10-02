UrduPoint.com

Uzbek President To Visit Hungary October 3-4, Meet With Orban

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Uzbek President to Visit Hungary October 3-4, Meet With Orban

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Hungary on October 3-4 and sign a number of bilateral agreements, the press service of the president said on Sunday.

"At the invitation of the Hungarian side, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Hungary on October 3-4," the message read, adding that a "solid" number of bilateral agreements as well as a joint declaration will be signed during the trip.

The Uzbek president will meet with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss a number of international and regional issues.

"Relevant aspects of further development of strategic partnership and expansion of a multidimensional cooperation in the areas of trade, investments, agriculture, finance, culture as well as in the humanitarian field will be on the agenda of the Uzbek-Hungarian summit," the press release said.

The upcoming trip of the Uzbek president is going to be a return visit arranged during the meeting between Orban and Mirziyoyev in Tashkent in March 2021.

