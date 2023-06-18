UrduPoint.com

Uzbek President To Visit Iran On June 18 To Discuss Bilateral Relations - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 01:50 AM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Iran on June 18 to discuss the development of the Uzbek-Iranian relations and exchange views on the issues of regional agenda, the presidential press office said on Saturday.

"President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official visit to the country on June 18," the press office said in a statement.

The Uzbek president will hold meetings with Raisi and the Iranian supreme religious leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the statement read.

"During the talks, current issues of further development of multifaceted Uzbek-Iranian relations and practical cooperation in priority areas will be discussed. An exchange of views on the regional agenda will also take place," the statement said.

The document added that the Uzbek and Iranian leaders were expected to conclude the agreements aimed at the development of multifaceted practical cooperation during the presidential visit.

