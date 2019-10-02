UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbek President To Visit Russia February 2020, 12 Deals To Be Signed - Russian Upper House

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:50 AM

Uzbek President to Visit Russia February 2020, 12 Deals to Be Signed - Russian Upper House

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to Russia in February 2020, with 12 interstate and intergovernmental agreements expected to be signed, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"We are now preparing seriously for the visit of the Uzbek president, due to be held in the beginning of next February, we are working on its agenda. There are plans to sign 12 new interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements during the visit," Matviyenko said during her meeting with Tanzila Narbayeva, the chairwoman of the Uzbek upper house.

Matviyenko added that the first Russian-Uzbek humanitarian forum would be held during Mirziyoyev's visit.

