Uzbek President to Visit Russia in Second Half of June - Official

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev plans to hold a visit to Russia in the second half of June, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov said on Friday.

"We have agreed that the visit will be held in the second half of June, so that we have time to prepare thoroughly," Nematov said at a briefing.

The agenda of Mirziyoyev's visit will include participation in regional forums, a media forum and business events, the official added.