Uzbek President to Visit Russia on Friday - Deputy Prime Minister

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Russia on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov said on Wednesday.

"Our forum is taking place on the eve of the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Russian Federation, which will take place on November 19," Umurzakov told the Russian-Uzbek interregional forum.