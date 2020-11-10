UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbek President Welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

Uzbek President Welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Agreement

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has welcomed the agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed hope for resumption of peaceful life in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has welcomed the agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed hope for resumption of peaceful life in the region.

"We also support the arrangements on total ceasefire and termination of all hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh reached with an active participation of Russia. We hope for the soonest resumption of peaceful life and stability in this region," Mirziyoyev said at the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

A trilateral agreement was signed in the early hours of Tuesday among the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

The text of the agreement published by the Kremlin provides for a complete ceasefire beginning from Tuesday and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the contact line to enforce its implementation. The warring sides have agreed to stop within the current borders of the territories they occupy. They have also agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described the agreement as "very painful," while Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said it amounted to Armenia's capitulation. Aliyev has also announced that Turkish peacekeepers would be deployed to the area to monitor the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Russia Armenia Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police announces 49% decrease in rate of t ..

15 minutes ago

ADIO allocates AED 152 million incentives for ‘l ..

15 minutes ago

General elections in G-B to be held in transparent ..

11 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Says Wants to Quicken Adoption of ..

11 minutes ago

NAB organizes declamation, painting contests

20 minutes ago

PRCS holds awareness session on COVID-19 preventio ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.