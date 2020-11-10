Uzbek President Welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Agreement

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has welcomed the agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed hope for resumption of peaceful life in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has welcomed the agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed hope for resumption of peaceful life in the region.

"We also support the arrangements on total ceasefire and termination of all hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh reached with an active participation of Russia. We hope for the soonest resumption of peaceful life and stability in this region," Mirziyoyev said at the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

A trilateral agreement was signed in the early hours of Tuesday among the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

The text of the agreement published by the Kremlin provides for a complete ceasefire beginning from Tuesday and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the contact line to enforce its implementation. The warring sides have agreed to stop within the current borders of the territories they occupy. They have also agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described the agreement as "very painful," while Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said it amounted to Armenia's capitulation. Aliyev has also announced that Turkish peacekeepers would be deployed to the area to monitor the ceasefire.