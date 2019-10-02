UrduPoint.com
Uzbek President Works On Joining EAEU - Russian Upper House Speaker

Wed 02nd October 2019

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is working on joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko, who is currently on a visit to Uzbekistan, said on Wednesday.

"The Uzbek president has made a decision and is currently working on Uzbekistan's joining the EAEU," Matviyenko said during her meeting with the head of the Uzbek lower chamber, Nuriddinjon Ismailov.

The EAEU, comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, is an international organization that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services and people within the union.

