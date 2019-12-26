Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's next visit to Russia is tentatively planned for February 5, 2020, and both countries are already conducting preparations, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov has said in an interview with Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's next visit to Russia is tentatively planned for February 5, 2020, and both countries are already conducting preparations, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"[The visit will be held] in early February ... It is related to the protocol, especially given the [approaching] New Year, but as of now they say February 5 ... Both the Russian side and the Uzbek side are preparing," Nematov said.

Nematov added that Mirziyoyev attached "huge" importance to development and strengthening of relations with Russia.