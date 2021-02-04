UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbek Prime Minister To Participate In Meeting Of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:45 PM

Uzbek Prime Minister to Participate in Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov will take part in the next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the body comprising of the heads of governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Dunyo news agency, the information arm of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov will take part in the next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the body comprising of the heads of governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Dunyo news agency, the information arm of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

The meeting will take place on Friday in Kazakhstan's Almaty and will focus on the functioning of the EAEU's internal market.

According to Dunyo, the Uzbek government delegation headed by Aripov will participate in the session. The prime minister will also be present at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2021 forum that will focus on digitalization and technological transformation at the regional and global levels.

Other EAEU prime ministers will also take part in the forum.

During the session, the EAEU leaders plan to discuss a wide range of issues, including trade, agriculture and economic development.

The EAEU member-states include Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The union was established in 2014 to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the members. Uzbekistan received the status of EAEU observer in early December.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Agriculture Armenia Almaty Uzbekistan Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan December Market Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

4 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

5 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

35 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

50 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

50 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.