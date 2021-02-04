Uzbek Prime Minister to Participate in Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov will take part in the next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the body comprising of the heads of governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Dunyo news agency, the information arm of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov will take part in the next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the body comprising of the heads of governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Dunyo news agency, the information arm of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

The meeting will take place on Friday in Kazakhstan's Almaty and will focus on the functioning of the EAEU's internal market.

According to Dunyo, the Uzbek government delegation headed by Aripov will participate in the session. The prime minister will also be present at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2021 forum that will focus on digitalization and technological transformation at the regional and global levels.

Other EAEU prime ministers will also take part in the forum.

During the session, the EAEU leaders plan to discuss a wide range of issues, including trade, agriculture and economic development.

The EAEU member-states include Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The union was established in 2014 to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the members. Uzbekistan received the status of EAEU observer in early December.