Uzbek Prime Minister to pay official visit to China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, will pay a three-day official visit to China from August 27 to 29, according to Chinese foreign ministry here on Thursday.

During the visit, he will meet and hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang respectively.

Guo Shengkun, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, will host with him the fifth meeting of the China-Uzbekistan inter-governmental cooperation committee.

China and Uzbekistan are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners and the bilateral relations have been kept at a high level during the past 27 years since diplomatic ties were established.

"We have close high-level exchange, increasing political mutual trust, fruitful results in BRI development, and effective cooperation in combating terrorism, separatism and extremism," a spokesperson of the ministry said.

"We also, have good coordination under multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). We believe this visit will further advance bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields," he added.

It is worth mentioning that this will be Prime Minister Aripov's first official visit to China.