Uzbek, Russian Leaders Discussed By Phone Innoprom Exhibition In April - Tashkent

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a telephone conversation the upcoming "Innoprom exhibition. Central Asia" in Tashkent scheduled for the end of April, the office of the Uzbek president said on Tuesday.

"Special attention was paid to the issue of effective use of the site of the international industrial exhibition Innoprom, which will be held at the end of April in Tashkent, to promote practical cooperation at the level of business and regions of the two countries," the statement said.

The presidents discussed priority measures aimed at ensuring dynamic trade and the implementation of joint cooperation projects, the statement said.

"The heads of Uzbekistan and Russia also reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events," the president's office added.

