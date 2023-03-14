Uzbek Senate Approves Decision to Hold Referendum on New Constitution on April 30

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Senate of Uzbekistan has approved the lower house's decision to hold a referendum on a new constitution on April 30, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

During a session, 80 out of 83 Uzbek senators who were present voted in favor of a resolution to hold the referendum.

The lower house of the Uzbek parliament decided last week to schedule a referendum on a new constitution for April 30. It is planned to introduce 27 more articles into the new version of the country's basic law. Along with the amendments, the constitution will be updated by 65%.