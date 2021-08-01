UrduPoint.com

Uzbek Soldiers Arrive In Tajikistan For Joint Drills Near Afghan Border - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:10 PM

Uzbek Soldiers Arrive in Tajikistan for Joint Drills Near Afghan Border - Russian Military

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Approximately 200 Uzbek soldiers have arrived in Tajikistan to participate in a trilateral military exercise near the Afghan border, Russia's Central Military District said on Sunday.

"About 200 soldiers from Uzbekistan have arrived at the Kharb-Maydon training ground to participate in the joint drills of the Russian, Uzbek and Tajik armed forces, which will take place from August 5-10 at the Kharb-Maydon training ground in the Republic of Tajikistan," the military district said in a statement.

The troops will practice busting a hypothetical illegal armed group that illegally crossed the border.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha. The continuing fighting affected the Afghan-Tajik border, with dozens of Afghan border troops being pushed out by the militants into the neighboring country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Doha Uzbekistan Tajikistan August Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower f ..

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower future leaders

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s A ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s Ambassador to UAE

2 hours ago
 RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 mil ..

RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 million in H1 2021

2 hours ago
 ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reach ..

ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reaches over 1.4 million people

2 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign ag ..

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign agreement on industrial by-produ ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% ri ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% rise in proceeds in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.