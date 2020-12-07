Uzbekistan adds 149 COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan registered 149 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 74,053, according to latest official data released on its government website Monday morning.

The death toll in the country has now reached 611, active cases now stand at 2,127, and total recoveries have hit 71,315, according to figures released by the health ministry.

The Uzbek government will carry out a phase-3 trial of a China-developed vaccine for COVID-19 later this month, which makes the vaccine China's fifth candidate to enter late-stage human tests overseas.

The Uzbek health ministry has announced that 5,000 Uzbek volunteers aged between 18 and 59 will attend the third phase of the pilot process, which will continue for a year.