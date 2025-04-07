Open Menu

Uzbekistan Advocates Central Asian Transport Unification

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 10:20 AM

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Uzbekistan has proposed the creation of a unified transport strategy for Central Asian countries to enhance regional connectivity and economic integration, Kyrgyzstan national news agency, Kabar reported.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, sky-high transportation costs in the landlocked region - sometimes hitting the roof at 50 percent of a product's final price - throw a wrench in the works of trade and development.

Uzbekistan emphasizes that improving transport links will strengthen Central Asia’s transit potential and competitiveness. To achieve this, the country proposes establishing efficient transport corridors with unified tariffs to facilitate access to key markets. Additionally, Uzbekistan calls for the creation of an integrated digital platform for freight transport.

Experts estimate that resolving logistics challenges could double the region’s GDP within a decade. Over recent years, Uzbekistan has actively worked to improve transport links with neighboring countries.

Between 2016 and 2024, the number of flights between Uzbekistan and Central Asian states nearly doubled, while passenger traffic increased 2.1 times. Additionally, new international bus routes were introduced, and previous ones were restored, significantly expanding cross-border mobility.

Major infrastructure projects have also been implemented. In 2017, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan inaugurated the Turkmenabat–Farab railway and road bridges over the Amu Darya River. A year later, the Galaba–Amuzang railway line connecting Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region with Tajikistan’s Khatlon province was reopened, marking a historic milestone in regional cooperation.

These efforts have led to a significant increase in cargo transportation between Uzbekistan and its neighbors, with Central Asia's share in Uzbekistan’s total freight volume reaching 28 percent in 2024.

