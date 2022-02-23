Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Discuss Resumption of Food Security Cooperation - Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Uzbekistan intends to resume cooperation with Afghanistan on food security issues, the Uzbek Ministry Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov and acting head of the Afghan interim government, Mohammad Hassan Akhund, discussed bilateral cooperation in Kabul.

"Further steps have been outlined to resume cooperation to ensure food security, accelerate the resumption of economic activity and maintain sustainable peace in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

Particularly, the officials discussed construction projects of the Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line and the Surkhon-Puli-Khumri power transmission line, the ministry added.

The Afghan side expressed readiness to cooperate on these projects, and expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for assistance in the restoration of the Kabul airport, the statement read.