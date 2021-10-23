UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Agrees With Taliban To Resume Railway Connection To Mazar-i-Sharif

Sat 23rd October 2021 | 10:49 PM

Uzbekistan Agrees With Taliban to Resume Railway Connection to Mazar-i-Sharif

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Uzbekistan has agreed with the interim government of Afghanistan to resume the railway connection between Termez and Mazar-i-Sharif, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov said on Saturday.

Umurzakov led the Uzbek delegation in negotiations with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on October 16.

"The railway from Termez (Uzbekistan) to Mazar-i-Sharif (Afghanistan) is already built. It was built by Uzbek companies and is also operated by representatives of Uzbekistan.

We have agreed that we will resume operation of the section of the railway between Hairatan (Afghanistan) and Mazar-i-Sharif, from the Uzbek border to the center of Balkh province," Umurzakov told Russian journalists.

Earlier in the day, the Uzbek official said a delegation from Pakistan, Uzbekistan and the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) will meet in the first half of November in Tashkent to discuss the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway.

