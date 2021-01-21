Uzbekistan Airways to Resume Regular Charter Flights to India From February 7

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Uzbek national airline Uzbekistan Airways will begin regular charter flights to India from February 7, initially conducting the Tashkent-Delhi flight once a week, the air carrier's press service said on Thursday.

Since March, the Uzbek authorities have suspended passenger flights with other countries due to the threat of the spread of COVID-19. Special flights were organized to carry foreign citizens and compatriots to their homeland. Since October 1, the borders were opened for the entry and exit of any type of transport, also allowing an inbound tourism.

"Uzbekistan Airways announces the performance of charter flights on the Tashkent - Delhi - Tashkent route. Flights will be operated on each Sundays from February 7," the airline said on its website.

In September, the Uzbekistan Airways resumed regular flights to Belarus, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and from January 20 to Tajikistan. The special flights are conducted to the countries where the situation with the coronavirus remains serious.