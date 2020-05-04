Uzbekistan announces 10-yr strategy for electricity production

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has announced a new strategy for the production and provision of electricity between 2020-2030 amid increasing energy demand from a growing population and a fast-developing economy, the ministry said Monday.

The strategy, which will be amended and adjusted as necessary, defines mid-term and long-term objectives and implementation of international best practices and modern trends in the global electricity industry, according to the document posted by the ministry.

The new strategy envisages the modernization and reconstruction of existing power plants, construction of new generating assets using energy-efficient power production technologies, improvement of power metering systems and development of renewable energy sources.

While the state owns hydropower plants, nuclear power plants and some thermal power plants, the document said that most of the country's electricity generation plants will be concentrated in the private sector by 2030.

To achieve the development indicators of renewable energy, Uzbekistan will construct three gigawatts of wind and five gigawatts of solar power plants by 2030, the document said.