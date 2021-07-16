Uzbekistan Announces New Platform of Consultations With Afghanistan, US, Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The United States, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to set up a new format for consultations on the intra-Afghan conflict settlement, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Friday.

The agreement was reached during the Tashkent-hosted international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities," which took place from July 15-16.

"Representatives of the United States, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed in Tashkent to create a new four-party platform for consultations to support the Afghan peace process and post-conflict settlement," the ministry said in a statement.

The representatives of the four countries will meet in the coming months to define the conditions of the new cooperation format, the statement read.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country. Stability in the Central Asian country is crucial for Uzbekistan and Pakistan that seek to secure their common borders with Afghanistan in light of the Taliban movement (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) claiming to have taken control of over 70% of the border with Tajikistan. Uzbekistan and Pakistan have not yet joined Tajikistan in receiving Afghan troops that are reportedly fleeing after clashes.