Uzbekistan Approves Sputnik V, Chinese Vaccine for Domestic Production

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Uzbekistan has authorized domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 shot and the recombinant vaccine developed by China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, according to the relevant government decree published on Saturday.

The Chinese vaccine will be produced under the name of ZF-UZ-VAC 2001.

"To agree with suggestions of the ministry of health and the agency for pharmaceutical industry development concerning the state registration of ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 and Sputnik V vaccines produced by Jurabek Laboratories," the document read.