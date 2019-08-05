Uzbekistan attracts foreign investments, loans of 5.6 bln USD in H1

Uzbekistan has attracted 5.6 billion U.S. dollars in investments and loans in the first half of 2019, four times more compared to the same period of 2018, authorities said Saturday

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Uzbekistan has attracted 5.6 billion U.S. Dollars in investments and loans in the first half of 2019, four times more compared to the same period of 2018, authorities said Saturday.

The investments consist of 2.1-billion-dollar loans guaranteed by the state and 3.

5-billion-dollar foreign direct investment (FDI) and loans, according to the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade.

This year, 86 promising investment proposals have been developed, of which 12 proposals are at an initial stage of implementation, the ministry said.

Uzbekistan has been carrying out economic reforms in the last two years to attract foreign investment. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has tasked the government with increasing the volume of FDI up to 4.2 billion dollars in 2019.