Uzbekistan Buys Large Number of Typhoon Armored Vehicles From Russia - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Uzbekistan has purchased a large batch of Typhoon armored vehicles from Russia, deliveries will begin in 2019, a Russian defense industry source told Sputnik.

"A contract has been signed for the supply of a large batch of 4x4 Typhoon armored vehicles [K53949] to Uzbekistan, deliveries will begin this year," the source said.

In 2019, Uzbekistan already ordered a number of Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Tiger armored vehicles, and Sopka-2 radar stations. In addition, a contract is currently in force for the supply of 12 Mi-35M multi-purpose combat helicopters to Uzbekistan.

K53949 Typhoon-K is a 4×4 mine-protected armored vehicle manufactured by Remdiesel, a subsidiary of KAMAZ.