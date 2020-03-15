UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Confirms 1st Case Of Coronavirus Disease

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:10 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Uzbekistan has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in its citizen, who has recently returned from France, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"On March 15, at 06:00 a.m.

[01:00 GMT] the Scientific Research Institute of Virology confirmed COVID-19 in an Uzbek citizen, who returned from France," the ministry said in a statement.

The authorities have already identified the people who have recently contacted the patient and those who took the same flight that brought him to Uzbekistan. The authorities are tracking them.

France is among the European countries most affected by the pandemic. It has registered over 4,400 cases of the disease with 91 fatalities.

