Uzbekistan Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 624 - Health Ministry

TASHKENT/NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) SULTAN, April 10 (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan has registered 42 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, and the total tally climbed to 624 cases, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"As of April 10 ...

the number of the coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan reached 624," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the health authorities, all the new cases were detected in people who had already been admitted to health facilities.

In neighboring Kazakhstan, the number of the coronavirus cases reached 802, and the ninth COVID-19 patient died, the Kazakh Health Ministry said.

The death was registered in Almaty, the ministry added.