Uzbekistan Confirms New Highest Daily Increment in COVID-19 Cases Since Early 2021

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Uzbek health ministry said on Saturday that it had registered 773 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, making it the largest daily increase since early 2021.

Uzbekistan has witnessed a spike in infections over the past week, with the daily increment topping 700 cases.

The total number of those infected in the Central Asian nation now amounts to 123,559, the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The death toll has increased by seven to 826 over the past day, while the number of recoveries has reached 117,962, the statement read.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, Uzbekistan launched its mass immunization campaign on April 1, using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, as well as those developed by China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutica and AstraZeneca.

Earlier in July, the authorities made vaccination mandatory for those working in the leisure and culture industries, banking, catering, military, law enforcement, as well as those working in the service industry and commerce. People in these categories must get their first jab by September 1, the second ” by October 1, and the third ” by November 1.