Uzbekistan Considers Intra-Afghan Dialogue Key To Settling Conflict - Foreign Ministry

Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:31 PM

Uzbekistan Considers Intra-Afghan Dialogue Key to Settling Conflict - Foreign Ministry

The future of Afghanistan should only be determined during the intra-Afghan meetings, but the peace talks held in Moscow and other cities also play an important role, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The future of Afghanistan should only be determined during the intra-Afghan meetings, but the peace talks held in Moscow and other cities also play an important role, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov told Sputnik.

A new round of intra-Afghan dialogue was supposed to take place in Beijing in late November but failed because the Taliban movement was dissatisfied with the composition of Kabul's delegation. Previous meetings were held in Moscow and Doha.

"Naturally, we, first of all, support the intra-Afghan dialogue, because we are sure that the Afghans themselves can come to terms in Afghanistan. But we do hail all talks held in Moscow, Istanbul and other places. Any negotiations can step by step lead to a consensus," Nematov said, adding that Uzbekistan had a deep interest in ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Peace talks between the US and the Taliban resumed in November. NBC news reported in mid-December, citing current and former US officials, that the US administration was planning to gradually withdraw 4,000 troops from Afghanistan.

Russia has been trying to coordinate efforts to create a positive international environment for the achievement of a ceasefire in Afghanistan and to launch peace talks among the conflicting Afghan sides. On October 25, Moscow hosted consultations on the Afghan conflict settlement between representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan. Russia expects that the US and Taliban will sign the agreement in the capital of Qatar in early 2020.

