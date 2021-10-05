Uzbekistan continues to export electricity to Afghanistan

UrduPoint.com

TASHKENT, Oct. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Uzbekistan has continued supplying electricity to Afghanistan without disruptions, the Uzbek Energy Ministry's press service said Tuesday.

Afghanistan may face energy problems due to unpaid debts to electricity exporting countries, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, local Afghan media reported, saying Afghanistan's energy officials asked the power-exporting countries not to cut electricity and pledged to pay debts.

The Uzbek side was fulfilling all its obligations to export electricity to neighboring Afghanistan, said the Uzbek Energy Ministry's press service, without mentioning any payment issues.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said last month that his country was ready for a dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan and would participate in projects that would strengthen peace in the country.

