Uzbekistan Contracts Digitization of Energy Network to Russian Company - Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Uzbek Energy Ministry said on Friday it would launch a digitization program for the country's fuel and power complex in 2022 in collaboration with Russian IT company X-Holding, a subsidiary of the USM group.

The joint program is called the Concept of complex and steady development of the automation and digitization of the fuel and power complex of the Uzbek Republic.

"Before the end of the year, the concept will be approved, and starting 2022, the implementation of the concept will start," the energy ministry said, adding that digitization is seen as key to the increase in competitiveness and profits.

In December 2020, the Uzbek Energy Ministry and X-Holding concluded a contract for developing the concept and the road map of digitization of the Uzbek energy network from 2021-2025.�