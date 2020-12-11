Uzbekistan, Cuba Receive Status of EAEU Observers - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Uzbekistan and Cuba were granted on Friday the status of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) observers, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced at the online conference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"I propose to approve the granting of EAEU observer status to Cuba and Uzbekistan. If you agree, we will make this decision right now. I see that there are no objections," Lukashenko said.