Uzbekistan Decides To Keep Basic Rate Unchanged At 14 Pct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:03 AM

Uzbekistan decides to keep basic rate unchanged at 14 pct

Uzbekistan's central bank has decided to keep its basic rate unchanged at 14 percent, the bank said in a statement Thursday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ):Uzbekistan's central bank has decided to keep its basic rate unchanged at 14 percent, the bank said in a statement Thursday.

"The decision was made to maintain the effect of easing monetary policy in 2020, as well as maintaining moderately tight monetary conditions to ensure macroeconomic stability and create the necessary conditions for continued recovery of economic activity in the first half of 2021," it said.

The Uzbek central bank and government will take all necessary measures to achieve the interim inflation target of 10 percent in 2021, the bank said, adding that the annual inflation rate slowed down to 11.3 percent in November.

Last month, the bank said the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate by the end of 2020 is expected to be around 1 percent to 1.5 percent.

More Stories From World

