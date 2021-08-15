Uzbekistan Discussing Refugees With Both Sides in Afghan Conflict - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Tashkent is now in talks with the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and the government of Afghanistan to discuss the fate of the refugees fleeing the war-torn country, the spokesman for the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, Yusup Kabuljanov, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The government of Uzbekistan is holding talks with the Afghan government and the Taliban movement on the refugees from this country," Kabuljanov said.

Earlier in the day, the foreign ministry reported that all the Afghans who had crossed the Uzbek-Afghan border through the friendship bridge, had returned to the country with the assistance of Uzbekistan.

After sweeping territorial gains across the country, the Taliban seized the capital of Kabul earlier on Sunday and raised their flags over the city.