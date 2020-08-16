UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Eases Coronavirus Curbs To Allow Places Of Worship To Reopen On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Uzbekistan Eases Coronavirus Curbs to Allow Places of Worship to Reopen on Monday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Uzbekistan's coronavirus response center announced Saturday that places of worship would be allowed to reopen with restrictions next week.

"Religious organizations in Uzbekistan will resume their activities starting August 17," the cabinet's health authority said on Telegram.

Worshippers will be required to wear facial coverings, gloves and keep a safe distance and have their temperature taken before entering.

"Congregational ceremonies on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are not allowed yet," the response center added.

The Central Asian nation has confirmed 34,251 coronavirus cases and 223 deaths. It began easing restrictions on Saturday, five months after reporting the first infection.

