Uzbekistan Expands Commitments to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Uzbekistan has expanded its commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 10%, compared to the level of 2010, to 35%, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdukhakimov said on Wednesday.

Abdukhakimov is taking part in the Glasgow Climate Change Conference in Scotland, running from October 31 to November 12.

Uzbekistan joined the Paris Agreement in April 2017, when the country first pledged to reduce emissions by 10% by 2030.

The minister stated that Uzbekistan supports the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use, and further that Uzbekistan welcomed the agreements of the recent G20 meeting on the adoption of a balanced and effective global program on biological diversity.

The deputy prime minister also said that by 2030, the country plans to generate 25% of its electricity from renewable sources.