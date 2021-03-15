Uzbekistan Expects 660,000 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Through COVAX This Week - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

Uzbekistan expects around 660,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX scheme, Muhammadjon Bozorov, the press officer of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Peace and Public Health Service, told Sputnik on Monday

The government plans to launch a massive vaccination campaign this month, having reserved 15 million doses on the world market. By the end of 2021, seven million people, which accounts for 20 percent of the country's population, could be inoculated.

"If everything goes well, we expect that 660,000 AstraZeneca doses will be delivered to Uzbekistan", Bozorov said.

He added that Tashkent will get the vaccines produced in India under the license of the British-Swedish company.

According to the agency, Uzbekistan is in talks with 12 vaccine-producers through COVAX, including purchasing 100,000 Pfizer vaccine doses and 2.5 million AstraZeneca doses. Germany provides Uzbekistan with support on reserving vaccines within COVAX.

COVAX is an international mechanism launched by the World Health Organization to support the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines to low-income countries.