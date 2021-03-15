UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Expects 660,000 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Through COVAX This Week - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:34 PM

Uzbekistan Expects 660,000 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Through COVAX This Week - Official

Uzbekistan expects around 660,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX scheme, Muhammadjon Bozorov, the press officer of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Peace and Public Health Service, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Uzbekistan expects around 660,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX scheme, Muhammadjon Bozorov, the press officer of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Peace and Public Health Service, told Sputnik on Monday.

The government plans to launch a massive vaccination campaign this month, having reserved 15 million doses on the world market. By the end of 2021, seven million people, which accounts for 20 percent of the country's population, could be inoculated.

"If everything goes well, we expect that 660,000 AstraZeneca doses will be delivered to Uzbekistan", Bozorov said.

He added that Tashkent will get the vaccines produced in India under the license of the British-Swedish company.

According to the agency, Uzbekistan is in talks with 12 vaccine-producers through COVAX, including purchasing 100,000 Pfizer vaccine doses and 2.5 million AstraZeneca doses. Germany provides Uzbekistan with support on reserving vaccines within COVAX.

COVAX is an international mechanism launched by the World Health Organization to support the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines to low-income countries.

Related Topics

India World Company Germany Tashkent Uzbekistan Market Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

27 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

35 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

40 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

52 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.