Uzbekistan Extends COVID-19 Quarantine Until June 1, Opens Parks, Museums- Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The authorities of Uzbekistan have extended quarantine restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic until June 1, however, parks, museums and stadiums will resume work on Friday, a governmental COVID-19 response center said.

The Central Asian country introduced a self-isolation regime on April 1, and citizens over 65 are banned from leaving their homes. Starting from April 30, Uzbekistan started to gradually relax the measures. Since last week, the quarantine regime operates across the country, depending on the COVID-19 distribution and is divided into the zones - red, the most dangerous, yellow, and the virus-free green.

"Restrictive measures (quarantine), as well as an enhanced order to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection, have been extended in Uzbekistan until June 1," the crisis center wrote in Telegram.

It added that starting from Friday, parks would reopen in the yellow zones, with the exception of attractions, entertainment facilities and fast food courts. Stadiums and museums in the green zones will resume work with a limited number of visitors. Private employment agencies, real estate companies and veterinary clinics will also resume their activities.

Uzbekistan has so far confirmed 2,652 COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities. A total of 2,136 people have fully recovered, according to the country's Health Ministry.

