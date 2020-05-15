UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Extends Lockdown Over COVID-19, Lifts Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

Uzbekistan has extended quarantine measures until the end of May, while lifting a number of restrictions imposed earlier, the Special Republican Commission to Combat Coronavirus said Friday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan has extended quarantine measures until the end of May, while lifting a number of restrictions imposed earlier, the Special Republican Commission to Combat Coronavirus said Friday.

The quarantine measures to counteract the spread of COVID-19 are extended until June 1, while domestic air and rail links will be partially resumed starting on May 18, the commission said.

When organizing air and rail transportation, the public must comply with all quarantine rules, including limiting the number of passengers, disinfection and other sanitary requirements, it added.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan introduced red, yellow and green zones in the country depending on the sanitary and epidemiological situation of COVID-19.

Many businesses are allowed to operate and citizens are allowed to drive their vehicles in green and yellow zones starting from May 18.

Also, for the first time since the lockdown was imposed, parks and museums will reopen while sticking to social distancing rules.

Uzbekistan has registered 2,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 11 deaths, and 2,136 people have recovered from the disease so far as the country resumed airlifting its citizens from abroad this week.

